Mayor Johnson, sorority team up to wrap gifts at Northcott Neighborhood House

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, the red wrapping paper seemed to be the top choice at the Northcott Neighborhood House.

“Exactly, that’s what I selected,” said Sharon Williams, President of the Milwaukee Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “I said the red paper.”

It was because the Milwaukee Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, an organization founded on sisterhood, scholarship, social action and service teamed up with Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Northcott to make sure every child could have a gift under the tree Christmas Day.

"We want to make sure that we actually get engaged in the community and that community knows who we are and that we’re actually concerned with what goes on in our community and making an impact," said Williams.

"There are thousands and thousands of gifts here at the Northcott Neighborhood House and this organization has done such an incredible job over the course last five years," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

It's not just toys that will be waiting for families. On December 25th they'll be able to go back to pick up a hot meal too.

"Families will be able to come down and get a meal for Christmas," said Johnson. "So, this is really another example of the caring, generous spirit of the people right here in Milwaukee."

It's a gift that could seem small to you, but makes the world's difference to someone in need.

"We’re hoping that everyone comes out on Christmas Day and they remember what the reason for the season really is, which for us is giving back," said Williams.

