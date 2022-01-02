Watch
Mayor Johnson 'feeling fine' after positive COVID test

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 18:11:46-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“As part of my routine of regular COVID testing, I received a positive result today from an at-home test. I am feeling fine, and the symptoms I have experienced are very mild," Johnson said in a statement. "Others in my family have tested negative."

Johnson has been vaccinated and boosted. He will continue his mayoral duties while in quarantine.

“I will closely follow the precautions public health experts recommend for people who have tested positive," Johnson said. "I will continue to carry out all my mayoral duties from my home.”

