Mayor Cavalier Johnson tours new agricultural maritime export facility site at Port Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — According to a news release, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, along with Port Milwaukee officials, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and The DeLong Co., Inc. representatives toured the development site for the agricultural maritime export facility at Port Milwaukee to view to progress of the facility.

The new export facility will be a major asset in creating jobs, supporting Wisconsin's agricultural industry, and creating growth in the state and regional economy, officials said in a statement.

“Milwaukee is the economic engine for our state and region, and this addition to the Port’s operations will expand a strong partnership that includes The DeLong Co., the City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin agriculture, and world markets,” said Mayor Johnson. “Thank you to our many partners for advancing this continued growth at Port Milwaukee. I am looking forward to this facility becoming operational in the near future.”

Courtesy of Port Milwaukee

The facility will be located on the west side of Jones Island and will be one of the first on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seasy (GLSLS) system to handle several agricultural commodities via truck, rail, and international vessels.

One of those commodities is an animal feed supplement that's high in nutrients and derived from ethanol, called Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles (DDGs). A future service that may be implemented includes the export of Wisconsin's soybeans, corn, and grains.

“We want to thank the city of Milwaukee for their partnership on this project. We look forward to becoming part of the community,” said Bo DeLong, Vice President of Grain, The DeLong Co., Inc.

The opening of this export facility will open and expand Wisocnsin's maritime and agricultural economies to new international markets.

“Port Milwaukee is an integral link in the Wisconsin economy. In this case, we are connecting Wisconsin farmers, growers, and producers with new international markets,” said Interim Port Milwaukee Director Jackie Q. Carter. “The combined support from local, state, and federal officials affirms the importance of this new asset on Jones Island. The development of this facility at Port Milwaukee is a great addition to the city’s marine commerce, and I’m excited to witness the benefits it will create for our maritime economy.”

A news release stated that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has estimated the DeLong terminal will generate $63 million alone in new statewide economic impact annually. The Wisconsin DOT has also estimated that the opening of the export facility will increase exports through Port Milwaukee as much as 400,000 metric tons per year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip