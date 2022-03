MILWAUKEE — On Friday morning, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson sat down for a Zoom meeting with Mayor Alexandar Markushin of Irpin, Ukraine.

Irpin is a sister city of Milwaukee. During the meeting, Markushin was seen wearing combative gear as Russia continues its efforts to invade Ukraine.

Mayor Johnson is expected to speak more about the meeting at an event at 1:15 p.m.

TMJ4 News will be in attendance. You can watch a live stream of the event at TMJ4.com/Live2 or on our Facebook page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip