Mayor Barrett vetoes proposed aldermanic maps due to concern for Hispanic residents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett vetoed the proposed reapportionment off aldermanic districts sent to him by the Milwaukee Common Council.

According to a news release, Mayor Barrett said his primary concern with the proposed aldermanic maps is the effect of the new districts on Milwaukee's Hispanic residents.

“The Hispanic population is growing in Milwaukee, and we have an obligation to reflect that growth in the aldermanic districts. The trends are clear, and the district boundaries we set today will remain in place for ten more years,” Mayor Barrett said. “It is important to establish aldermanic districts that are fair now and fair over the next decade.”

Mayor Barrrett is offering to work with the Common Council to address concerns, officials say.

The full Common Council will consider Mayor Barrett's veto at its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

