Mayor Barrett declares Sept. 25 as Bob Uecker Day

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Barrett alongside Governor Evers honored legendary sports announcer, Bob Uecker as he celebrated 50 years with the Milwaukee Brewers by declaring September 25th as Bob Uecker Day.

Known for his iconic home run phrase, "Get up! Get outta here and gone!" Uecker was honored Saturday afternoon at American Family Field by the franchise as well as fans.

The Brewers fans roared as Uecker threw the first pitch.

"Bob just means Milwaukee," said fan Craig Smith as he held up his limited edition Uecker bobblehead.

Ahead of the game, Uecker sat alongside special guests including MLB Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig, Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio and Hall of Famers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor as the Mayor handed Uecker his very own proclamation.

"Now, therefore, I Tom Barrett, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee do hereby proclaim today Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, to be Bob Uecker day," said the Mayor.

As Uecker took the mic, he shared his passion for the team, the city, and his hopes for the future.

"I mean there's no reason to leave here. I don't wanna leave here. I don't ever wanna leave here."

Thankfully, fans are happy to see their legend continue to do what he loves.

"I can say that since I've been a kid and I'm almost 50 years that he's been the face of Milwaukee baseball," said fan Dan Conley.

