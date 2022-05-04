'May the curd be with you': VISIT Milwaukee announces free Cheese Curd Pass to try city's best

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Gouda Day, VISIT Milwaukee announced a Cheese Curd Pass that will allow you to experience the best cheese curds the city has to offer.

The free digital curd trail will take you to all your favorite fried and squeaky cheese curd purveyors, according to VISIT Milwaukee.

It’s a Gouda Day! We now have a Cheese Curd Pass! Download the new pass by June 1 for your chance to win cheese curds for a year and live your cheesiest dreams. May the curd be with you on your cheese journey: https://t.co/qsyzfAXRzT #TourismMattersMKE pic.twitter.com/PyRMtVIGCr — VISIT Milwaukee (@visitmilwaukee) May 4, 2022

You can use the pass to redeem deals on the curds. It is valid through May 1, 2023.

Here are the locations and deals the pass is good for:

AJ Bombers: $2 off cheese curds

Black Sheep MKE: Free pancake battered cheese curds

Bottle House 42: $2 off cheese curds

Clock Shadow Creamery: 20% of bag of cheese curds

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburgers: $2 off cheese curds

Lakefront Brewery

Motor Bar and Restaurant: $2 off cheese curds

Oak Barrel Public House: 10% off cheese curds

On Tap: $2 off cheese curds

Pizza Man: $2 off cheese curds

Safehouse Milwaukee: $2 off cheese curds

The Bavarian Bierhaus: Half off cheesecurds

The Village Cheese Shop: Buy 1, second one half off

Third Street Tavern: 10% off cheese curds

Vagabond: $2 off cheese curds

Water Street Brewery-Grafton: $2 off cheese curds

Water Street Brewer-Oak Creek: $2 off cheese curds

Who's on Third: 10% off cheese curds

VISIT Milwaukee says to check in at each location by Dec. 31, 2022 for a chance to win a cheese curd prize pack.

Click here to get your Cheese Curd Pass. It is instantly delivered by text and email.

