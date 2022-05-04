'May the curd be with you': VISIT Milwaukee announces free Cheese Curd Pass to try city's best

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Gouda Day, VISIT Milwaukee announced a Cheese Curd Pass that will allow you to experience the best cheese curds the city has to offer.
The free digital curd trail will take you to all your favorite fried and squeaky cheese curd purveyors, according to VISIT Milwaukee.
You can use the pass to redeem deals on the curds. It is valid through May 1, 2023.
Here are the locations and deals the pass is good for:
- AJ Bombers: $2 off cheese curds
- Black Sheep MKE: Free pancake battered cheese curds
- Bottle House 42: $2 off cheese curds
- Clock Shadow Creamery: 20% of bag of cheese curds
- Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburgers: $2 off cheese curds
- Lakefront Brewery
- Motor Bar and Restaurant: $2 off cheese curds
- Oak Barrel Public House: 10% off cheese curds
- On Tap: $2 off cheese curds
- Pizza Man: $2 off cheese curds
- Safehouse Milwaukee: $2 off cheese curds
- The Bavarian Bierhaus: Half off cheesecurds
- The Village Cheese Shop: Buy 1, second one half off
- Third Street Tavern: 10% off cheese curds
- Vagabond: $2 off cheese curds
- Water Street Brewery-Grafton: $2 off cheese curds
- Water Street Brewer-Oak Creek: $2 off cheese curds
- Who's on Third: 10% off cheese curds
VISIT Milwaukee says to check in at each location by Dec. 31, 2022 for a chance to win a cheese curd prize pack.
Click here to get your Cheese Curd Pass. It is instantly delivered by text and email.