MATC to host in-person graduation ceremony on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) will be hosting a graduation ceremony on Thursday at 6 p.m. This will be MATC’s first in-person graduation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be held in MATC’s Cooley Auditorium in the Main Building. More than 250 students who earned GED or HSED certificates will be honored at the ceremony.

The event is ticketed, and COVID safety protocols will be required.

Dr. Vicki Martin, the MATC president, will be one of the speakers and will presenting the degrees.

Other speakers include Dr. Aronica V. Williams, Dr. Sadique Isahaku, Drewnette Hines, and Araceliz Ocana.

