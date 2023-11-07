MATC lockdown in downtown Milwaukee; 'combative' person at student center

MILWAUKEE — Police say a lockdown at MATC's downtown Milwaukee campus Tuesday morning was due to an "increasingly combative" person.

According to a note sent to MATC community members, the university's public safety department responded to a report of a disorderly person at the university's student center, off 7th Street.

As officers approached, the person left the building but remained on 7th Street. Officers said he "became increasingly combative."

As a safety precaution, MATC went into a lockdown.

The person left campus before Milwaukee police arrived. MPD officers are investigating. They know the man's identity and released a photo:

MATC Public Safety

