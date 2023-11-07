Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MATC lockdown in downtown Milwaukee; 'combative' person at student center

Police say a lockdown at MATC's downtown Milwaukee campus Tuesday morning was due to an "increasingly combative" person.
MATC
TMJ4
MATC
Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 13:30:20-05

MILWAUKEE — Police say a lockdown at MATC's downtown Milwaukee campus Tuesday morning was due to an "increasingly combative" person.

According to a note sent to MATC community members, the university's public safety department responded to a report of a disorderly person at the university's student center, off 7th Street.

As officers approached, the person left the building but remained on 7th Street. Officers said he "became increasingly combative."

As a safety precaution, MATC went into a lockdown.

The person left campus before Milwaukee police arrived. MPD officers are investigating. They know the man's identity and released a photo:

Capture.PNG

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device