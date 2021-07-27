MATC forgives more than $6.75 million in student debt

Milwaukee Area Technical College is forgiving more than $6 million in student debt for those who attended the college during the pandemic.

MATC announced the news on Tuesday, stating that students who owe an outstanding balance for tuition and fees incurred from spring 2020 to spring 2021 would have those debts forgiven.

“We know that the pandemic caused disproportionate financial hardships for our students,” said Dr. Vicki J. Martin, the MATC president. “We believe that it is crucial to reach out to help those students overcome debt at this time when so many are struggling. Recipients are not required to enroll in MATC in the fall semester, but we hope this will provide the opportunity for many students to return to college this fall to continue studies which will lead them to jobs with family-sustaining wages. This initiative will have a positive financial impact not only on our students but also on the communities we serve.”

The college will automatically forgive $5.75 million of debt owed from students directly to MATC. Another $1 million will go to students who don't owe money to the school but who experienced hardship during the time frame. Those students can request up to $500 in relief.

The debt forgiveness program will immediately help nearly 7,000 students. Affected students will be contacted by the college by email in the coming weeks.

The forgiveness program does not affect student loans.

