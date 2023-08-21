Master Lock to lay off 300+ workers beginning in November, full shutdown in March 2024

MILWAUKEE — Master Lock filed a notice with the state this month stating its Milwaukee plant will permanently close in March 2024 and the terminations of over 300 employees will begin in November.

After nearly a century in Milwaukee, Master Lock announced in May it would be closing its manufacturing facility near 32nd and Center for good.

According to the notice, approximately 325 employees will be let go. The first related terminations will begin on or about Nov. 3, 2023 and will continue in phases until complete plant closure on March 29, 2024.

The affected employees are represented by United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 469.

Master Lock was founded 102 years ago in Milwaukee. The facility near 32nd and Center is one of the last manufacturing companies standing in Milwaukee.

Following the closure announcement, Gov. Tony Evers stated, “It is a sign of the times unfortunately that profits overtake the needs of the workers.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson previously said in part, "I am enormously disappointed by the impending closure of the Master Lock facility. It is a slap in the face to the hardworking Milwaukee employees. They certainly deserve greater respect and appreciation from their company."

Then-President Barack Obama visited the plant a decade ago. He praised the company for bringing manufacturing jobs back to America. During his 2012 State of Union speech, he even highlighted Master Lock's "Made in America" products in Milwaukee.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip