Massive waves rock Lake Michigan beaches in Kenosha

Lake Michigan looks a bit like a washing machine, according to TMJ4's Jeff Zampanti.

Windy conditions in Kenosha on Tuesday

High winds and no ice cover have created massive waves on Lake Michigan.

Huge waves rock Lake Michigan beaches in Kenosha

Conditions like these have plenty of people in the area concerned about erosion.

Lake Michigan looks a bit like a washing machine in Kenosha

TMJ4 is digging into winter weather conditions in Kenosha and will bring you updates.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip