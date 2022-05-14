Massive Giannis mural officially unveiled at downtown celebration

MILWAUKEE — Our main man on our city's main street.

Milwaukee's MVP now adorns the side of the downtown building known as 620 East on Wisconsin Avenue.

"As an artist, this is the ultimate appreciation to have the city come out and appreciate your art work," artist Mauricio Ramirez said.

The man behind the mural, Ramirez, got praise from the public, city leaders, and Bucks management on Friday during its official unveiling.

Visitors were welcomed in with cheering and high fives. There were food trucks, a DJ, and the Bucks Grand Dancers even made an apperance.

"My cousins live in Milwaukee, but I'm from New Jersey," Bucks fan Walker Worthy said. "Ever since I was a little boy, I've been a Bucks fan, so I'm here."

Bucks fans are proud of how much Giannis has contributed to the city.

"I'm happy that Giannis has kind of adopted and made Milwaukee home, and I just want to support him and be as supportive as we can be," Bucks fan Darius Wright said.

