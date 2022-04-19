Masks no longer required for passengers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in many months, passengers are no longer required to wear masks at Milwauke Mitchell International Airport.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and public transit on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released the following statement Monday:

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

The mask mandate was recently extended until May 3 by President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Monday the White House announced that it will be reviewing the decision but confirmed that the Transportation Security Administration will stop enforcing a mask mandate.

A number of states have sued the federal government to order an end to the mask mandate that covers passengers and crew on board planes, trains, buses and rideshares.

