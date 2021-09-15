Masks made available to city residents after Racine reinstates mask mandate

RACINE — The City of Racine is offering free masks to residents after reinstating a citywide mask citywide mask mandate.

The Racine Fire Department will have free masks available for pickup by residents beginning Sept. 20, each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

810 8th Street

2430 Northwestern Avenue

1107 Lombard Avenue

3829 Washington Avenue

2430 Blaine Avenue

2101 16th Street

“I thank the Racine County EOC for donating the masks, and the Racine Fire Department for the continued support in helping to once again make masks available to the public at no cost. As cases continue to rise and we remain in the “high” category for community transmission, we want to make sure our residents have access to masks so that we work together to collectly slow the spread the of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine.

You find more information about the mask ordinance here.

