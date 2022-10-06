Martin Luther is the Frenzy Team of the Week

Martin Luther is our Frenzy Team of the Week, after a spectacular win over University School.

"It took a lot on defense and offense," defensive lineman Donte Haskins says. "Offense got the points on the board and defense stopped them."

At 5-0 in the Metro Classic, even the Spartans are shocked.

"I honestly was surprised myself," Haskins says. "We’ve got a lot of new kids starting, sophomores, juniors playing for the first time on the varsity team."

"Honestly, yes and no,” says wide receiver/defensive back L'Shawn Taylor. “I had a lot of high hopes for the team coming into the season because we’ve been playing together for a couple of years now. I feel like we’ve built a brotherhood and I feel like some key players put some offseason work in and got a lot better.”

When asked about the personality of the team, Haskins admits it can vary.

"I’d say it’s a little of both," Haskins says. “Sometimes we’re a little bit goofy, fun. Sometimes we have to be serious because the coach yells at us.”

"This team is built on brotherhood," Taylor says. “We’re goofy, we talk to each other, but when we get on the football field it’s serious and we have each other’s back.”

And now it's a battle for the conference title with Racine Saint Catherine's also at 5-0.

"Hopefully we win the conference this week against Cat’s," Haskins says. “They’re a tough opponent. They’re our rivals. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip