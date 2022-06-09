Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marquette's legendary player George Thompson passes away due to complications from diabetes

He was 74-years-old.
GEORGE THOMPSON
Marquette University
GEORGE THOMPSON
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 22:11:49-04

MILWAUKEE — George Thompson, a legendary player on the Marquette men's basketball team, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 74 due to complications with diabetes.

According to Marquette University, Thompson was the all-time scoring leader in the university's basketball history with 1,773 points for 40 years. He stayed in the Milwaukee area after his basketball career and teamed with Steve "The Homer" True for years as an analyst on radio broadcasts.

Thompson averaged 20.2 points per game during his career and helped Marquette to a record of 68-20 during his three years, the university said.

“George’s name is synonymous with Marquette Basketball,” Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said.  “He was part of the foundation our program was built on and his career speaks for itself.  He had a lasting impact on our University and we mourn the loss with our entire Marquette family.”

By the end of his college career, Thompson held the school's career mark in field goals with 656 and free throws with 457. Marquette says he led the team in scoring his final two years and was selected as an All-American in 1968-1969.

“George is really the one who got everything started at Marquette,” head coach Shaka Smart said. “There aren’t words that can express how important he was to this program. The reverence with which former players and fans alike speak of George is second to none. We’ve lost a true legend.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

Freedom Ball Auction: Bid now!