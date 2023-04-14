Marquette University students give back to community through campus ministry program

MILWAUKEE — For the past four years, Marquette University senior Colleen McCabe has been working to make a difference in the Milwaukee community by doing what she does best... Sharing her faith and serving others.

Through Marquette's Campus Ministry, McCabe joined the Midnight Run program during her freshman year. Every semester, students volunteer to serve in a variety of programs that help meet the needs of people living in the city.

"There are meal programs, pantries, tutoring, childcare. They commit to a service shift once a week at the same place at the same time," said Mary Sue Callan-Farley, the director of campus ministry at Marquette University.

Now in its 35th year, more than 100 students have signed up for the Midnight Run program this semester. For McCabe, she says out of all the places she's served over the years, providing meals to those in need at St. Benedict's Catholic Church has been her favorite.

"It's become kind of my second home here. I've come here every semester just because the people draw me back and I love it," said McCabe. "I love talking to them, getting to know them."

For the past eight years, Kenneth Howard, who's helped provide these meals for the community, says partnering with Marquette's Midnight Run program has been a blessing.

"​Marquette has been a pivotal, vital, literally a lung in our body to do the work that we do," said Howard. "The Marquette students have been really a part of this community. They will sit and be a presence with our guests, they get to know our guests, our guests get to know them."

And he believes that with every person who signs up to volunteer each year, the lives of both the student and the people they serve are changed for the better.

"​We thank God for them and we think God for what their ministry is to us," said Howard.

If you'd like to learn more about the Midnight Run program or how to sign-up, click here.

