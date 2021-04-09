Marquette University raises over half of $750 million goal for fundraising campaign

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University says it has raised 60 percent of its $750 million goal in a fundraising campaign that launched to the public Thursday.

The “Time to Rise: The Marquette Promise to Be The Difference" campaign has raised $453 million so far. The money will go towards the private university’s educational efforts. Nearly 50,000 donors have already supported, according to Marquette.

President Michael R. Lovell said in a statement Thursday that the fundraiser is the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in the university's 140-year history.

The money raised will be used for the following:

Enriching and expanding student opportunities, with an emphasis on increasing access and scholarship support as well as elevating the student experience

Supporting teacher-scholars

Fostering university-wide innovation

Transforming the campus environment

“We are incredibly inspired by the growing support from our Marquette community and the way they have risen to every occasion to invest in Marquette today and help to secure our future,” President Lovell said in the statement. “We have persevered through challenging times, and we have a firm foundation to build upon, thanks in large part to the generous contributions of our community.”

