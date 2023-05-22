Marquette University Police Department to launch body-worn cameras pilot program

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) will launch a pilot program to implement body-worn cameras throughout the department.

If the program is successful, the department hopes to equip every officer with body-worn cameras by the start of the fall 2023 semester in August, the department said on Monday.

Beginning June 1, eight to 10 MUPD officers and two MUPD sergeants will be issued body cameras. The department says this will give MUPD at least one active body camera on duty at all times.

"Piloting the cameras gives MUPD the opportunity to address logistics and procedures ahead of full deployment in fall 2023," MUPD said in a press release.

A 2021 survey by the Wisconsin Department of Justicefound a majority of police agencies in the state were in some stage of implementing a body camera program, MUPD shared. Both the Milwaukee Police Department and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department already use cameras.

“Body cameras have become the industry standard for law enforcement. We value our community’s trust and view this as another step forward in offering transparency for our community,” Chief Edith Hudson said. “The cameras will also be of aid in police investigations and our work. MUPD remains committed to providing the safest campus environment possible in which to learn, live and work.”

