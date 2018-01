MILWAUKEE -- The head of Marquette University's police force has been cited for OWI.

Police Chief Paul Mascari was cited for the incident while he was both off-duty and off-campus, a statement from Marquette University says. He has been placed on administrative leave while the university performs an internal review.

"Marquette University takes the conduct of all of our employees very seriously," the statement from the school reads in part.

Mascari was given the job of Marquette's top cop in 2015, when the police department was formed. Prior to that, he served as the director and chief of Marquette's Department of Public Safety. He has been with the university since 2004.