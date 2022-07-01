WAUWATOSA — Marquette University is launching a new program where students can live at a retirement community in exchange for volunteer work.

The program is in partnership with St. Camillus, a life plan community in Wauwatosa.

According to Marquette, two students will be selected to live in low-cost housing at St. Camillus in exchange for on-site work each week. That work includes engaging in activities with other residents at the home.

Marquette's website says the benefits of the program include low-cost living five miles from campus, a meal credit and private kitchen, off-street parking, heat, satellite TV, and WiFi, 24-hour security, free laundry facilities, and access to a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The university is currently taking applications for the program, which are due July 15.

Some applicants will be invited for an onsite interview and tour of the facility, with final decisions made by August 1.

