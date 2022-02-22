Marquette University closed today; UWM canceling early classes

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is closed Tuesday due to icy roads caused by freezing rain.

Just to note: Milwaukee's other large university, UW-Milwaukee, at this time is only canceling in-person classes at their three campuses that start BEFORE 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Online classes will be held as scheduled.

Marquette said in an announcement that all of their classes are canceled Tuesday due to severe weather. Virtual classes will continue as planned.

Limited campus services will remain open though hours are reduced, Marquette said. Those services are:

Marquette University Police Department

Facilities Planning and Management

Rec Plex/Rec Center

Marquette University Medical Clinic

Information Technology Services

Alumni Memorial Union

University Dining Services

Raynor Memorial Libraries

Head to the university's website here for the latest.

Click here for the latest school closings and delays in SE Wisconsin.

UW-Milwaukee said in their announcement:

All employees who normally work in person are expected to report to work as usual. They should use their best judgment regarding commuting. Employees who normally work in person but cannot report to work due to unsafe commuting conditions, child care or elder care issues should contact their supervisors to discuss alternative arrangements as described below.





Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip