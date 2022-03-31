Marquette University adding more officers on campus after increase in crime

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University announced new action steps on Wednesday, including adding more officers on campus, after an increase in crime.

The 43-member President's Task Force on Community Safety met Monday to present 30-day and 60-day recommendations to address the recent increase in crime around campus.

One of the immediate action steps that have been approved includes adding more officers.

"The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) will partner with the Milwaukee Police Department (MD) to add officers for strategic patrol deployment while MUPD continues its recruiting efforts for open positions," Marquette said in a statement. "MPD contracted officers will begin in early April to further support MUPD with surveillance and intervention."

The university also worked with an outside security firm to add two more uniformed security officers who began duty this week, according to a news release.

"These officers will receive their surveillance assignments from MUPD each morning and will patrol on foot the area of 14th Street to 20th Street from Wells Street to State Street," Marquette said in a statement. "They are unarmed and wearing black uniforms with high-visibility vests so students can identify them. The university will work with the outside security firm to seek more personnel in the coming weeks."

Four new student drivers have been hired for the university's LIMO service, as well as one new non-student for the LIMO Express. The university is now offering an increased signing bonus of $500 to recruit more non-student drivers.

Marquette is also installing more cameras across campus to further augment real-time campus visibility to MUPD. There are currently 1,100 cameras already active on campus. Installation will begin immediately and continue over the next several months, the university says.

To read the full list of Marquette's recent safety action steps, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip