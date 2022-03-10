Marquette to face Creighton in Big East tournament Thursday

Marquette kicks off tournament season, facing Creighton in the Big East Quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Coach Shaka Smart isn't counting on the so-called experts, saying the Golden Eagles are in the NCAA tourney.

As for the match-up, Marquette lost to Creighton by one point last month and in overtime on New Year's Day.

"I learned the first time that we were in the NCAA tournament back when I was 33 years old, that sometimes they're wrong," Coach Smart says. "They said we weren't in, and we were in. So, don't really get caught up in that. It's just our next game. Our next opportunity is in Madison Square Garden in the Big East tournament."

The Big East's most improved player is Justin Lewis, who decided not to transfer after Steve Wojciechowski was fired. He was rewarded for it.

"I've worked for it, and then as far as the way coach plays shows what I can do," Lewis says. "Just knowing coach wants me to keep shooting even if I'm missing, and my teammates especially, because they know. They've seen me work on it or hit it in practices. With them, believing in me just makes me believe in myself even more. So that helps me stay with it."

Kam Jones made the Big East All-Freshman team. He could be ready for a breakout, on the big stage.

"I feel like I'm ready honestly. I know my teammates have confidence in me. So that's all, teammates and coaches, that's all I really need," Jones says.

