Marquette student robbed, non-student shot on Kilbourn Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University student was robbed, and a non-student was shot on Kilbourn Avenue Saturday, police said.

Marquette University police are now looking for the suspect. They said the incident began near 17th and Kilbourn where the suspect displayed a gun and robbed a Marquette student.

The suspect fled on foot. Near 15th and Kilbourn, the same suspect shot and injured a non-Marquette student. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

MUPD said the suspect fled the scene north from 15th Street and Kilbourn Avenue, on foot.

Police described the suspect is a Black male in his late teens. He was slim and wearing a bright red or pink hoodies, black pants, and a black and orange backpack.

Marquette police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 414-288-6800.

