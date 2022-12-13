Marquette professor, son who died within one year of each other connected to Harry and Meghan documentary

MILWAUKEE — Life hasn't been easy for Dan and Diana Shuter. In the span of two years, the mother and son lost two of the most important people in their lives.

"​The four of us were a very tight-knit family," said Dan.

Robert Shuter, Diana's husband and Dan's father, was a well-respected colleague and professor who taught communication studies at Marquette University for more than 40 years.

"​He was very well-liked by students. He published quite a bit throughout his lifetime," said Diana.

In 2018, three years after retiring from the university, Robert was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. He passed away in May of 2021.

"​Even until the very, very end when he was struggling with cancer. He actually hired someone to come in his apartment and help him write as a contributor to another book," said Dan.

Just before his dad's diagnosis, Jeff Shuter, Dan's older brother and Diana's first son, was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

"Ever since October 2018, I felt like I was in a nightmare that wasn't ending," said Diana.

Last month, Jeff went into a diabetic coma and passed away at just 41 years old.

"He was an artist in his purest form," said Dan. "He, from a very early age, always wanted to be on centerstage."

Because of his love for art and music, Jeff attended and eventually graduated from Northwestern University. The same university that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended.

"​They were in the same class. They both graduated in '03," said Diana.

A friend of the Shuter's was watching the new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan when they noticed a familiar face. In the second episode, a photo of the duchess appears as she recalls her graduation day from Northwestern. Pictured right behind her is Robert Shuter.

"That's my father-in-law, and then that's my husband Rob, and then to the left of the woman in the blue dress is my aunt," said Diana and Dan.

"​I couldn't believe it," said Dan.

And as Diana and Dan prepare to celebrate the holidays without their loved ones, they say the unsuspecting yet amazing picture serves as a reminder that Robert and Jeff are together again.

"It brings comfort just to see them there," said Dan. "Some call it a coincidence, some call it a sign, but it couldn't have come at a better time."

