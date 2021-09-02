Marquette president diagnosed with cancer

MILWAUKEE — The president of Marquette University, Dr. Michael R. Lovell, released a statement Thursday, announcing that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

He said he was recently diagnosed with sarcoma and will begin chemotherapy next week, but will still be able to continue with his presidential duties.

The statement reads in full:

This week I was reminded of the old saying, “If you want to give God a good laugh, tell Him your plans.” Since we started the school year, there has been so much positive energy and excitement on campus. Being back together in community, it was my plan to go to as many campus events as physically possible and find ways to interact with each of you. To my surprise, these were not God’s plans for me right now.

As we commemorate the 500-year anniversary of St. Ignatius’ cannonball moment, I wanted to let you know that I have recently had my own life-changing experience. On Tuesday afternoon, I was diagnosed with sarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer. I have already begun working with a team of oncologists on a treatment plan and will start chemotherapy next week. You will still see me around campus as my doctors are confident that I will be able to continue in my role as president, exercise and undertake many of my normal activities through treatment.

I still plan to find ways to interact with each of you in the months and years ahead. Until our paths cross, please keep me and my family in your thoughts and prayers. Know how much I love Marquette and how grateful I am to have each of you as part of our community."

