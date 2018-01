MEQUON -- If your New Year's resolution is to work out more, the Marquette Powerlifting team may give you inspiration.

They want ladies in El Salvador to learn it is not just a male-driven sport.

Coach Noelle Brigden showed them a photo of what women in El Salvador use to workout, which is unsafe.

That is when the students realized not all women have the same opportunities and had to do something.

"I was shocked, it was really bad equipment. I probably would never use it. It's not safe," said Camryn Ochs, Marquette University Freshman.

We caught up with her working out in Mequon at Pure Fitness.

Her coach tells us enough money was already raised to build a secure community center there.

Now, the Marquette powerlifting team is helping raise money to ship them gym equipment.

The students are accepting used weights as well.

You can click here to learn more about their efforts.