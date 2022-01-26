Marquette poll: Majority of public against overturning Roe v. Wade

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University's law school released new poll results Wednesday, showing a majority of the public is against overturning Roe v. Wade.

Summary of results:

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a constitutional right to abortion, in Roe v. Wade. Today, 72% of people still support that ruling, according to a Marquette University Law School poll.

However, the public is closely divided when it comes to limiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Marquette University poll comes as a case before the Supreme Court debates overturning Roe v. Wade and considers a Mississippi law that restricts abortions after 15 weeks.

While 72% of people are against overturning Roe v. Wade, only 51% are against the 15-week restriction. 49% are in favor of that limitation.

According to a news release from Marquette, 1,000 adults were surveyed nationwide between January 10 and January 21. The survey has a margin of error of 4%.

Previous poll results on abortion:

This was not the first time the public was surveyed on their opinion of overturning Roe v. Wade, but this month's results show little shift between now and previous polls.

Back in September, the numbers were the same with 72% opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade.

The public was surveyed again in November, at which time the numbers shifted slightly with 70% opposed, and 30% in favor of overturning.

The support for the 15-week restriction has seen a little bit of a shift since first surveyed in September. Then, 46% of people were opposed and 54% were in favor of the limitation.

In November, 47% of people were against the restriction, and now, 51% are against it.

Percentage of people with an opinion:

All in all, the number of people with an opinion about Roe v. Wade has increased. According to Marquette, 71% of people had an opinion on reversing Roe in September. Now, that number is 77%.

There was not much of a change in the percentage of people who have an opinion on the 15-week restriction. In September, 73% of people held an opinion. That number has only grown by 1% since then.

Texas bill:

People who participated in the poll were also asked about a Texas law, Senate Bill 8. SB-8 bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The survey results show 81% of people have an opinion about this law. 72% are opposed to it, and 28% are in favor of it.

In November, 84% of people had an opinion and 70% were opposed to the bill.

