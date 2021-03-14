Marquette police arrest man reportedly assaulting women near campus

The Marquette University Police Department has arrested a man who was reportedly threatening and striking women near the Marquette campus.

"The university is grateful to MUPD for its thorough and professional work in keeping our campus and the surrounding areas safe, and for the vigilance of our students, faculty and staff in reporting suspicious information immediately," a statement from police says.

MUPD says it's working with Milwaukee County Behavioral Health and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office to hold the man for long-term supervision and treatment.

