Marquette Moms talk upcoming match up against North Carolina State Wolfpack

Excitement is building around Milwaukee!

We're just a day away from Marquette's showdown against 11th seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Sweet 16.

The Marquette Mom's joined TMJ4 Today to break down preparations for that game.

Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin. The pair talked about how they're building up hype for the team on social media. They also talked about who all will be attending the game tomorrow — of course the Marquette Moms have tickets!

Tip off for Thursday's game against the Wolfpack is set for 6:09 p.m.

You can watch the full interview above.



