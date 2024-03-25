Marquette Mom talks about Golden Eagles's entry into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Marquette Golden Eagles are progressing in the NCAA Tournament. They've made it to the Sweet 16!

TMJ4 was lucky enough to talk to one of the team's biggest fans -- who also happens to be a player's mom. Sharon Gold is the mother to Ben Gold, and they're both from New Zealand. Sharon talked to Tom Durian and Adriana Mendez about how Ben was the youngest of three boys who was constantly in competition with his brothers!

Sharon also talked about the team's upcoming games, and how she thinks Ben and the rest of the players are doing.

Marquette's next game will be Friday at 6:09 p.m. They'll be facing off against the North Carolina State Wolf Pack.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip