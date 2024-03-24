Marquette fans thrilled men’s basketball team lands in Sweet 16

For the first time in more than ten years, Marquette's mens basketball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 Sunday, and fans are thrilled.

At Major Goolsby’s sports bar in downtown Milwaukee, Marquette fans took over Sunday afternoon as they cheered on the Golden Eagles.

"It’s been a long time coming,” former Marquette employee Blake Ward said. “We’ve been waiting a long time and we’re really excited.”

Marquette’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes began with the Golden Eagles dominating the first half but Colorado didn’t give up without a fight.

The Buffaloes briefly managed to take the lead in the second half and kept it close in the final minutes, leaving Marquette fans going through a roller coaster of emotions matching the scoreboard.

“I knew it was going to be a dog fight,” Marquette Sophomore Chase Carroll said “Colorado is a really good team, but we got the better players.”

With Sunday’s win Marquette will go on to face North Carolina State on Friday in Dallas, Texas.

