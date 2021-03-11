Marquette falls to Georgetown in opener of Big East tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds and Georgetown limited Marquette to 14 first-half points in posting a 68-49 victory in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament.

Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas, who are 7-4 since returning to action following a pause for COVID-19 issues.

D.J. Carton had 17 points to lead Marquette, which made six field goals in the first half, including 2 of 13 from long range. Georgetown will play top-seeded and three-time defending champion Villanova in the quarterfinals Thursday.

