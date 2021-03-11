Menu

Marquette falls to Georgetown in opener of Big East tournament

Frank Franklin II/AP
Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, center, shoots over Marquette's Symir Torrence as Jamal Cain, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 19:59:39-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds and Georgetown limited Marquette to 14 first-half points in posting a 68-49 victory in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament.

Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas, who are 7-4 since returning to action following a pause for COVID-19 issues.

D.J. Carton had 17 points to lead Marquette, which made six field goals in the first half, including 2 of 13 from long range. Georgetown will play top-seeded and three-time defending champion Villanova in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
