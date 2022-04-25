GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The band Maroon 5 is coming to Green Bay this summer.

The band has revealed the details for the next leg of their 2022 World Tour dates, and it includes a stop at the Resch Center on Monday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s formation.

The band has won three GRAMMY Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide, and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.