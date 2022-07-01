Watch Now
Maroon 5 cancels Green Bay performance set for August

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 20:02:33-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — The band Maroon 5 is no longer coming to Green Bay.

A spokesperson for the Resch Center confirmed Thursday the pop rock band had canceled the performance that was originally set for August 15.

It appears the band has canceled other tour performances as well. The only tour dates listed on the band's website as of Thursday afternoon were for July 9 in Quebec City and August 25 - 27 in Orlando, Florida.

The band has not yet made an official statement and didn't give a reason for the cancellation in Green Bay.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s formation.

