Market on the Riverwalk celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Market on the Riverwalk is holding a special edition of the market Saturday, September 21 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The market will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Schlitz Park.

The event is free to attend.

Market-goers can expect lots of fun with live music, culture, food trucks, Latino vendors, and community spirit!

