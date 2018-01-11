The 33rd annual Waukesha Janboree Festival begins Friday, Jan. 26th and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 28th at Lowell Park.

35 winter-friendly events and activities will be available for families, adults and children.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brian Gotter will broadcast live from the opening ceremonies on Friday which will feature fireworks.

The winter festival features sports like hockey, bocce and disc golf, ice skating, and Broom Ball.

Warm up by the fire, dance to the DJ and enjoy free hot chocolate and popcorn provided by Educators Credit Union, or participate in trivia in the heated Beer Garden tent with music and Raised Grain Brewery beers on tap.

The Waukesha Janboree's website has a full list of events.