Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marines train for cold weather at Fort McCoy

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office
Marines with the 6th Marine Division of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participate in training Dec. 1, 2021, in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1 to 9, 2021. After the first CWOC class completes its training, the CWOC training team of instructors will also conduct five more 14-day training sessions of CWOC into March 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
6th Marine Regiment Marines participate in CWOC at Fort McCoy
Posted at 6:09 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 19:09:03-05

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Marines with the 6th Regiment of Camp Lejuene in North Carolina came to Fort McCoy to participate in a cold-weather training course throughout early December.

Over 150 Marines took part in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC), which ran from Dec. 1 through 9. There will be five additional sessions throughout the winter with other Marine regiments, which will wrap up in March 2022.

The CWOC involves learning about a wide variety of cold-weather subjects, such as skiing and snowshoe training, how to build improvised shelters, and how to use ahkio sleds and a 10-person cold tent. Marines must also complete miles of ruck marching in cold and snowy conditions, as well as risk management and preventing cold-weather injuries.

Hunter Heard, one of the senior CWOC instructors overseeing the training, says that the training began with classes taught at Camp Lejeune.

"Phase 2 was when the Marines deployed to Fort McCoy on Dec. 1," Heard said. "For the 6th Marines, their phase three will then be a deployment to Norway. For us, we will receive one more group of Marines out of Cherry Point (N.C.) from Dec. 14 to 17 as well, and we will run them through a similar field training exercise lane like the first groups of Marines."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale