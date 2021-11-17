Marcus Theatres will offer a 'vaccination-required' shows option

MEQUON, Wis. — Marcus Theatres will offer vaccination-required shows at select theatres beginning Friday.

The shows will be avilable on two films, twice a day for two weeks in select markets. These markets include Ridge Cinema in New Berlin and North Shore Cinema in Mequon.

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.

These locations with vaccination-required shows will also have regular showtimes featuring the same movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, King Richard and House of Gucci open next week and will offer these showtimes over the next couple of weeks, officials say.

