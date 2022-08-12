Marcus Theatres to screen 'Grease' following Olivia Newton-John's death

Marcus Theatres in Wisconsin will be screening the 1978 movie "Grease" following Olivia Newton-John's death.

Newton-John died at the age of 73 Monday morning. Though a cause of death has not been revealed, she has been public about her breast cancer battle.

Newton-John is widely known for playing Sandy in "Grease." Her co-star, John Travolta who played Danny, paid tribute to her after her death.

"You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible," he said. "Love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

He signed his message, "Your Danny."

"Grease" is a musical romantic comedy set in the late 1950s about a good girl and greaser falling in love over the summer and then unknowingly ending up at the same high school.

Below are screenings for "Grease" at Marcus Theatres in Wisconsin this weekend.

Friday, Aug. 12

Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon

9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13:

Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon

4:25 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Waukesha

2:40 p.m.

Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls

2:35 p.m.

Palace Cinema, Sun Prairie

3:40 p.m.

Renaissance Cinema, Sturtevant

1:30 p.m.

Ridge Cinema, New Berlin

4:15 p.m.

South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

3:40 p.m.

Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton

11:45 a.m.

4:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon

3:30 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Waukesha

1:10 p.m.

Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls

2:35 p.m.

Palace Cinema, Sun Prairie

3:40 p.m.

Renaissance Cinema, Sturtevant

3:30 p.m.

Ridge Cinema, New Berlin

2:55 p.m.

South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

3:50 p.m.

Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton

11 a.m.

2:10 p.m.

