Looking for a fun, cheap, indoor activity for the whole family? American Family Insurance presents: Kids Dream Winter Film Series at Marcus Theatres.

The series consists of 8 movies, all rated PG. During the series, movies are just $3. Families can even enjoy reduced rates at concessions, including popcorn and fountain drinks for $2.75 each.

The movies are at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from January 26-March 18.

Though subject to change, the schedule for the winter series is:

The LEGO Batman Movie: January 26-28

Despicable Me 3: February 2-4

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature: February 9-11

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie: February 16-18

My Little Pony: The Movie: February 23-25

The Boss Baby: March 2-4

The Emoji Movie: March 9-11

The LEGO Ninjago Movie: March 16-18

Theaters participating in Wisconsin include:

Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon

Campus Cinema, Ripon

Cedar Creek Cinema, Rothschild

Hillside Cinema, Delafield

La Crosse Cinema

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

Menomonee Falls Cinema

North Shore Cinema, Mequon

Oshkosh Cinema

Palace Cinema, Sun Prairie

Point Cinema, Madison

Renaissance, Sturtevant

Ridge Cinema, New Berlin

Sheboygan Cinema

South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton

Escape the cold weather and head to Marcus Theatres.