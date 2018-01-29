Cloudy
Photo: Marcus Theatres
Looking for a fun, cheap, indoor activity for the whole family? American Family Insurance presents: Kids Dream Winter Film Series at Marcus Theatres.
The series consists of 8 movies, all rated PG. During the series, movies are just $3. Families can even enjoy reduced rates at concessions, including popcorn and fountain drinks for $2.75 each.
The movies are at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from January 26-March 18.
Though subject to change, the schedule for the winter series is:
Theaters participating in Wisconsin include:
Escape the cold weather and head to Marcus Theatres.