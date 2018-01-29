Marcus Theatres offers $3 tickets for Kids Dream Winter Film Series

Chloe Hurckes
2:49 PM, Jan 29, 2018
Looking for a fun, cheap, indoor activity for the whole family? American Family Insurance presents: Kids Dream Winter Film Series at Marcus Theatres. 

The series consists of 8 movies, all rated PG. During the series, movies are just $3. Families can even enjoy reduced rates at concessions, including popcorn and fountain drinks for $2.75 each. 

The movies are at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from January 26-March 18.

Though subject to change, the schedule for the winter series is:

  • The LEGO Batman Movie: January 26-28
  • Despicable Me 3: February 2-4
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature: February 9-11
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie: February 16-18
  • My Little Pony: The Movie: February 23-25
  • The Boss Baby: March 2-4
  • The Emoji Movie: March 9-11
  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie: March 16-18

Theaters participating in Wisconsin include:

  • Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon
  • Campus Cinema, Ripon
  • Cedar Creek Cinema, Rothschild
  • Hillside Cinema, Delafield
  • La Crosse Cinema
  • Majestic Cinema of Brookfield
  • Menomonee Falls Cinema
  • North Shore Cinema, Mequon
  • Oshkosh Cinema
  • Palace Cinema, Sun Prairie
  • Point Cinema, Madison
  • Renaissance, Sturtevant
  • Ridge Cinema, New Berlin
  • Sheboygan Cinema
  • South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek
  • Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton

Escape the cold weather and head to Marcus Theatres.

