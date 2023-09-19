Marcus Theatres debuts 'ScreenX' experience in Wisconsin movie theaters

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Marcus Theatres is debuting its ScreenX, a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience, at its movie theaters in Wisconsin.

You can see it first in action at the Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin. The screen will open Sept. 29 with the film "The Creator", according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

According to Marcus Theatres, ScreenX showcases select sequences of a film on both the left and right-hand sides of the theater auditorium.

The Marcus Ridge Cinema location will include 108 recliners and four designated wheelchair spaces. The screen is 45 feet.

CJ 4DPLEX America produces the new screen. The company's CEO and president Don Savant issued a statement, saying:

“At CJ 4DPLEX, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cinema and providing moviegoers with unforgettable experiences not available at home. Our ongoing partnership with Marcus Theatres aligns perfectly with this vision, and the opening of the Marcus Ridge Cinema ScreenX auditorium further solidifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment.”

Learn more on Marcus' website here.

