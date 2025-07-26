Marcus Theaters opens new ‘Sneak Peek Theater’ at Ridge Cinema

Serious about movies and pop culture? Check out Marcus Theaters' new, totally free, entertainment concept… the Sneak Peek Theater!

The Sneek Peak Theater opened at Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin in June and is very different from a traditional movie auditorium. The Sneak Peek Theater is free for visitors in a come-and-go-as-you-please format featuring a constantly rotating lineup of upcoming movie trailers, funny viral clips, exclusive behind-the-scenes Marcus Theaters features, and more!

Visitors will even have the opportunity to win prizes like free popcorn or other treats.

Moviegoers are encouraged to stop by before or after their movie, or just drop by for a few minutes of content in a commitment-free setting.

The theater is a good way to keep up to date with what's new and trending. “This is something fresh and fun for our guests, a little unexpected and completely free,” said Greg Marcus, CEO, Marcus Corporation. “It reminds me of one of my favorite movie quotes: ‘Life is like a box of chocolates… You never know what you’re gonna get.’ That’s exactly the spirit of the Sneak Peek Theatre.”

The Sneak Peek Theater at Ridge Cinema serves as one of two locations testing the pilot program. The program allows Marcus Theaters to explore new ways of enriching the moviegoing experience.

The other Sneak Peek Theater location is at the Marcus Addison Cinema in Addison, Illinois.

To learn more about the Sneak Peek Theater, click here.



