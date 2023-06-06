Marcus Performing Arts Center names Kevin Giglinto as next CEO

MILWAUKEE — Kevin Giglinto will be the next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee.

The center's Board of Directors made the announcement in a press release Tuesday.

Giglinto will join MPAC in late July.

Giglinto replaces Kendra Ingram, who announced her departure last fall.

Giglinto graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor of science degree in marketing management.

Giglinto worked most recently for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“Kevin joins a strong, established leadership team to continue building on MPAC’s vision within the community,” said Ray Wilson, Marcus Performing Arts Center Board Chair, in a news statement. “He is a passionate, strategic leader whose experience connecting diverse audiences and building an organization’s brand prominence is an ideal fit for advancing the MPAC mission and strategic goals.”

Read their announcement below:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip