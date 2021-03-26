Marcus Landry is giving back to the community through Milwaukee food drive

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Landry is tall in stature. But the former basketball standout and Milwaukee native is standing out in his home city, for something different.

"You know by the grace of God, that we're able to put together this food drive and help feed the families and the communities," Alex Anderson of sponsor Powers Realty says.

The food pantry at 2840 South 10th Street is Matthew 25 for a reason.

"The chapter in the Bible where it talks about giving to get nothing in return," Matthew 25 Food Pantry Organizer and Coordinator Marcus Landry says. "And that's kind of what I come in here and focus on every day."

"He'll literally help walk the food to their houses," Anderson says. "He's just a big man with an even bigger heart."

Marcus Landry played for the Badgers, Milwaukee Vincent, and professionally in the NBA and overseas.

"And being able to do that, it helps me look at each and every person that comes in here to be served as an individual, and someone that's been created by God," Landry says.

Now the 6'9" forward is giving in more ways than one.

"Whatever people want, you know that we have available to offer, we try to offer that. Bible studies, whatever it is," Landry says. "And we're trying to feed you spiritually and naturally. I might have missed one pantry, but that was due to another event that I had to be at. But I'm here, and I take pride in serving the people and serving the community."

Check out Matthew 25 food pantry on Instagram, and every other Tuesday families get the help they need.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "Do you have, I mean you have bags here? Do you bag up food for families or for individuals?"

"Yes, so one of the things we try to do here is we try to put together a snack bag for kids. So what you'll find in this bag is chips, bars. And then what we try to do is we'll provide anywhere from three to six meals that they can stretch out."

If you are looking to give to the Matthew 25 food pantry in any way - food, donations, gifts - you can check it out on their website here. Check out the Giving tab, and help as you can.

