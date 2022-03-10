Marcus Center to project anti-drug teen music video downtown during rush hour

MILWAUKEE — The Marcus Performing Arts Center will put on a full-scale projection of an anti-drug music video created by teens downtown Thursday.

The projection begins at 6:15 p.m. during rush hour on the Northwest side of the Marcus Center at the intersection between Water and State.

It is part of a month-long series that addresses Milwaukee's skyrocketing overdose deaths since the pandemic began, officials say.

According to the Marcus Center, since the pandemic began, Wisconsin drug overdose deaths have climbed more than 48%.

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health has partnered with nine local nonprofits to encourage teens to talk about drugs and alcohol with friends and family. In response, it has created the campaign "Mission Over Addiction."

To learn more and to find local resources, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip