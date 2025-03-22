March Madness: Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic shines in homecoming for Iowa State

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Back in his home state of Wisconsin, Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic was the difference maker for No. 3 seeded Iowa State in Friday's 82-55 win over No. 14 Lipscomb.

The sophomore power forward led the Cyclones with 20 points, finishing 4-of-8 from three.

"It was just do what I do every day & the daily habits."



Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic was the star of Friday's 82-55 win over Lipscomb.



In a pivotal 14-0 run that separated Iowa State for good, Momcilovic scored 12 of those points. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BHCzuPXRpZ — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 22, 2025

With 11:37 remaining in the first half, Lipscomb took their first lead of the game with a three-pointer by Joe Anderson, 16-15.

However, the Cyclones responded with a 14-0 run to pull away for good with Momcilovic scoring 12 of those points.

"I think it's a home court advantage for our team in general because Iowa State is close to Milwaukee," Momcilovic explained. "For me, 20 minutes away in Pewaukee, it's the closest game we've had since I've been at Iowa State. It's cool to have the fans come, and glad I could put on a show for them."

Momcilovic said he had upwards of around 50 friends and family in attendance for Friday's first-round game that he knew of.

"When we heard our name called we'd be in Milwaukee, I was really happy for him," Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger smiled. "His family is amazing. They travel all over the country to watch us play. For him to be able to have high school friends, coaches, people that have invested in him to be here to be part of that experience, I'm really proud and happy for him. Glad he really embraced that moment and did an excellent job."

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger is also a Milwaukee native and played college basketball at UW-Whitewater.

The Wisconsin connections ran deep in today's Iowa State-Lipscomb game.



I asked Cyclones HC T.J. Otzelberger how it feels to pick up an NCAA tournament win in his hometown, plus seeing Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic shine back on home soil. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YYYuZLRpeg — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 22, 2025

"For me, it's a tremendous honor to be in this tournament and to be able to do that in my hometown in front of so many people that have had such a tremendous impact on my life," Otzelberger expressed. "It's so much gratitude that we have just to have this opportunity."

Sheboygan's Jacob Ognacevic led Lipscomb with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Ognacevic led Lipscomb with a team-high 18 points

While it's unclear if Friday's game was his last with the Bisons, the senior power forward does have one year remaining of college eligibility.

"I'm happy we ended the season in my hometown."



As the curtain falls on Lipscomb's season, Sheboygan's Jacob Ognacevic is grateful March Madness brought him back to Wisconsin soil.



While listed as a senior, Ognacevic still has one year left of eligibility. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/GYeTzVCVeI — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 22, 2025

"It was great playing in Milwaukee, especially in Fiserv," Ognacevic expressed. "I haven't played a college game since I've been in college and my last game here was when I was in high school. So just being able to play back home and in Wisconsin, I had a lot of people here and a lot of family and friends being able to watch. That just meant a lot to me, and I'm happy we ended the season in my hometown."

(3) Iowa State will play (6) Ole Miss in the second round on Sunday. Tip is set for 12 p.m. CT.

