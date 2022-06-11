'March for Our Lives' draws in hundreds in Milwaukee to protest gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Milwaukee County Courthouse and marched to Deer District Saturday protesting gun violence after the recent mass shootings.

The March for Our Lives rally was just one of 450 happening across the country.

With signs held high, the crowd made up of people of all ages moved through downtown.

Tess Murphy helped in organizing the rally.

"You know, we were doing this 4 years ago and it’s heartbreaking that we’re still doing this today. We are the gun violence generation and it’s so sad to say that and live that. I grew up doing school shooter drills and how to hide under my desk and that is not a reality that we want to continue for the next generation," said Murphy.

This year to date there have been at least 254 mass shootings across the country according to the Gun Violence Archive. Four of those mass shootings occurred in Milwaukee.

The rally featured various artists and activists sharing testimonies and speaking out at the county courthouse. Their goal was to push lawmakers to create safer gun laws following the recent mass shootings between Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

"We shouldn’t have to fear for our lives in school, in church, or wherever we go we shouldn’t have to fear getting shot," said Mia Moore, a demonstrator attending the march.

Angela Harris of the Black Educators Caucus hopes lawmakers will take action.

"You know I do worry about the safety of my students. Ultimately we need sensible gun legislation to keep us all safe at all times," said Harris.

The march ended in Deer District to honor the 21 victims that were shot last month nearby.

